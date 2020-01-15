Pinky shares the bad and better times of her 13-year-old marriage

Media personality Pinky Ghelani celebrated her 13th marriage anniversary on Tuesday, but it has not been rosy all through.

Ghelani shared on social media the challenges she has been through in the 13 years she has been married to Raj Sehmi.

The mother of two shared the pain of losing one pregnancy and her father-in-law during a period when her mum also suffered a stroke.

“I had no idea what can change in 13 years. We lost pregnancies, we lost his dad to cancer, mum had a stroke,” Pinky posted.

She also shared the good memories of their 13 years together.

“We became parents and so so much more,” she said.

She noted that all the challenges they went through together helped them to grow and learn to understand each other better.

“There’s so much growth that occurs when you face the ups and downs of life together. We understand each other more. It’s not that we don’t fight, we do. But we also laugh a lot,” she added.

Pinky also shared her secrets to a happy marriage.

“There’s no secret or trick in staying married… I wouldn’t say there’s a method. So many of you have messaged to ask me.. But honestly.. There’s no one way in making a marriage work. You need to find your ebb and flow, you need to know yourself but most importantly you need to be happy,” she said.