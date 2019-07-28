PHOTOS: Reggae star Duane Stephenson leaves fans crying for more at ‘Let Love Reign’ concert

Tears flowed freely as two of Jamaica’s reggae stars performed at the ‘Let Love Reign‘ concert in Nairobi in a night filled with lover’s rock music.

Daville and Duane Stephenson gave their all to their Kenyan fans who filled the KICC grounds.

Duane performed left fans in tears with his song “Fool for you”.

The opening act of the night was Kenya’s dance hall artiste Wyre who won fans with his hits.

Mc Philipo was on stage to psyche up the crowd before the main acts.

Jamaican artist Daville took to the stage at 1am and thrilled fans with his hits in a performance that lasted an hour and fifteen minutes.

Duane Stephenson wasl also on stage for an hour and fifteen minutes and delivered an iconic performance.

Both artistes were backed by Kenyan bands. Daville was backed by Iklektc Band, while Duane was backed by Gravitti Band.

In between the two main acts, fans were treated to a DJ Takeover as both DJ MoH and DJ Kim Nickdee sparred in a battle of the deejays.