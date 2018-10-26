Photo of Bahati’s wife excites online followers for obvious reasons

Bahati shared a photo of Diana carrying a jerrycan of water on her back with a caption that mimicked the unakufa meme challenge.





Gospel artiste Bahati’s wife Diana Marua has excited fans after her husband shared a photo of her carrying a jerrycan of water on her back in the village.

The couple, who travelled to Makueni to introduce their daughter Heaven to her grandparents, have been sharing updates of their village visit.

He wrote, “(Complete the Sentence 😂😂😂) UNAZALIWA #Kisumu Kando ya Lake Victoria UNAOLEWA #Ukambani Unatafta Maji Juu ya Kukaukiwa #UNAK…”

His fans commented with more unakufa statements while others lauding Diana.

Sharon_shiribwa commented, “Unabeba maji unachoka unapumua ya mwisho unakufa.”

Jacinta.wanjiru wrote, “She’s the best wife.”

Antonymeikan wondered, “Kwa hivo shosho yako anachotanga maji kwa mgongo wewe ukikunywa maji ya mfereji hii Nairobi.”

Daviddejosky😂😂😂😂 commented, “Slippers zinakatika unaanguka unakufa 😂😂😂.”

Suegitosh wrote, “Huku Nairobi kazi nikutesa tu kumbe hamna tap water😢.”