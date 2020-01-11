Phil and Cate welcome their first bundle of joy

Popular actress Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress and her husband Philip Karanja aka Phil welcomed their first child together about two week ago.

The actress shared a picture of herself holding her bundle of joy and in the caption she stated it was a TBT from two weeks ago.

“Throwback! Baby K at 2 weeks 🤗,” she posted.

She noted that she was hiding her baby from the cruel world on social media and they are not sure if they will ever introduce her to the world.

“We are not hiding her from the world, just hiding the world from her. Such a cruel world 😩 especially here on social media. Thank you for all the congratulatory messages. You shall meet her when we are ready 🙏🏿❤️. if ever 😩” she added.

The actress and her husband, a former Tahidi high actor, announced the pregnancy in September last year after keeping it private. The couple then went on a baby moon in the Maldives.

In December, Cate hosted a lavish baby shower to celebrate her second pregnancy. The baby shower also doubled up as the gender reveal for the couple.

This is the couple’s first child together;, however Catherine gave birth to her firstborn son at 19.

Since walking down the aisle in a colourful wedding held at the Windsor Hotel on November 17, 2017, fans having been nagging her to get pregnant for Phillip who adopted her 13-year-old son from a previous relationship