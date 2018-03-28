Sauti Sol has dropped a collaboration with rapper Khaligraph Jones to celebrate their journey to music fame.

The track dubbed Rewind is a narration of their story of success.

The video is packed with throwback images and videos of Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones before their domination of the local music scene.

The song is a fusion into hip hop into Afro beats. It’s been written by Sauti Sol and Khaligraph Jones and is co-composed by Humphrey Otieno and Joe Mutoria.

The song was produced by Sauti Sol and mastered by Humphrey Ndomboka. The video was shot and directed by Sesan in collaboration with Nate Thomas as the director of photography.

“I’ve been pushing for a collabo with Sauti Sol for about four years now. At that time I still wasn’t ready, until recently when I talked to Bien and Savara but I still needed to get the concept ready. One day Bien called me for a jam session, which was a first for me,” said Khaligraph.

“I felt alive, the vibe was organic and we ended up recording Rewind the same day.”

FLAWLESS

On his part, Sauti Sol guitarist polycarp Otieno said working with Khaligraph was flawless.

“We brought him into our world of making live music where we jammed with our band first, got the desired vibe and jumped into studio immediately after. He fit right in and we had the song done the very same day. He is a phenomenal artiste,” he said.

Sauti Sol has also embarked on a monthly release of new tracks which will allow fans enjoy new music from their latest LP Afrikan Sauce.

Sauti Sol was last month named creative directors of Safaricom’s music streaming service Songa, a collaboration that will see them work closely with other stakeholders in the industry.