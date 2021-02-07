Patricia Kihoro, Foi Wambui show to shine on HONEY





Singer and actress Patricia Kihoro, who is joined by TV and radio host Foi Wambui for the romance-inspired show Yes! Ndio! Beeni! Will be among Kenyan talent in HONEY, a new Pan-African lifestyle channel that premiers soon.

Wambui is a celebrated radio host on Hot96 and Radio Jumbo.

She is also a YouTube sensation who creates entertaining sketches, as well as self-development and lifestyle-related content.

Her co-presenter, Kihoro, is also an online influencer and YouTuber.

The duo will host Yes! Ndio! Beeni!, a show that sees them helping a man ‘pop the question’ to his girlfriend in the most unforgettable way possible.

The dudo act as event planners and engineer a proposal that not only guarantees a “yes!” but also stays true to the couple’s love story. The show is produced by Nairobi-based Nusu-Nusu Productions, best known for M-Net’s Face of Africa and Studio 53. Yes! Ndio! Beeni! will premiere on DStv on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 20:30 (EAT).

Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya said they are delighted to announce the launch of this brand-new channel, a channel that will certainly resonate with the Kenyan market as it boasts a number of productions created by Kenyans for Kenyans.

“HONEY will add to our already exciting existing line-up of entertainment channels available to our DStv customers. We look forward to the variety of shows that HONEY has to offer in its unique programme line-up,” she said.

The content line-up covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships, and weddings, along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent.

“Kenyans are innovative when it comes to creating original content. We have always found a way of telling the world our stories in our own voices. This channel offers all Kenyan creatives – whether in front of the camera or behind it – a chance to showcase what we have to offer. We’re incredibly proud of HONEY,” she added.

Making the menu is another proudly Kenyan production in which two food bloggers compete to see whose dish will make it onto a restaurant menu. In each episode, the duo visits a much-loved local eatery and are tasked with creating a bespoke meal.

The one that the restaurateur likes most will be listed on the menu! The contestants also explore Nairobi’s cultural and tourist attractions to find inspiration for their dishes, taking viewers on a journey that encompasses local food, sights and traditions.

The show is hosted by Kenyan food bloggers Juliet Kane and Shoba Gatimu.

Kenya is proudly represented by Rachel Wakesho in The buzz, a talk show hosted by one of South Africa’s most loved and vibrant talents, Anele Mdoda, and featuring a panel of five women.

Rachel is a wife, a mother to baby girl Zuri, a content creator and interior designer graduate from Design School of Southern Africa.

“I started a YouTube channel in 2017 to share my passions including lifestyle, décor and motherhood. I love entertaining and bringing people joy; I believe that if God gives you a gift, you should use it to make the world a better place,” says Wakesho.

She’s joined on set by Pearl Umeh from Nigeria, Zanna Katoka from the DRC and Davina Mavuwa from Zimbabwe and together they answer a viewer’s dilemma – be it about romance, health, their hustle, family or friends. Sparks are sure to fly with various personalities, cultures and sentiments thrown into the mix.

In The next big trender, the search is on for Africa’s hottest influencer. Six aspiring social stars from five African countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and South Africa go all out to win the opinionistas over by showcasing different facets of their lives.

HONEY will be available for Compact, Compact Plus and Premium subscribers from Monday,

Online viewers from across the continent will also be able to enjoy shows on other online DStv platforms, including the DStvApp and Showmax.