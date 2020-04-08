Pass the brush challenge: Senator Omanga shows how it’s done

Senator Millicent Omanga has left social media abuzz after sharing a video of herself, taking part in the viral “pass the brush challenge.”

You have probably seen videos on social media or done it yourself, the viral challenge has netizens all over the world flooding timelines with before and after videos of themselves.

It gives the contrast of the difference makeup application can do to enhance ones features

The videos started in January and quickly gained momentum in subsequent months, mostly since it now appears we all have a lot of time in our hands due to social distancing that has 90 percent of the world staying at home.

And what better way to beat boredom, it seems, than to take part in a challenge.

The senator’s video starts with her in the bathroom draped with a white towel while holding a makeup brush.

She then proceeds to cover the frame of the camera with the brush bristles to take us to the next footage which captures her all dolled up in full makeup.