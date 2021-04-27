Pascal Tokodi goes soft as he wishes wife Grace Ekirapa happy birthday





Kenyan actor and musician Pascal Tokodi on Tuesday penned a beautiful birthday message to his wife, media personality Grace Ekirapa.

In a post on his social media page, Tokodi reflected on the time he first met the woman he calls the love of his life.

He narrated how he was seated in a restaurant when Ekirapa walked in and looked for a place to sit, only to come sit next to him and getting him all excited.

“On a certain 4th, You walked in a certain Java,, It was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.,” he wrote.

Tokodi says he sat there wondering how he was going to make his first move but Ekirapi saved the day as she looked up from her laptop and smiled at him.

“You ordered pancakes, pulled out your laptop and started working, I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say, I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me, I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me,” he added.

As she turned a year older on Tuesday, Pascal assured her of his love and care.

The Selina actor further reminded her that she would make a beautiful mother to their unborn children.

“As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You’ll make a wonderful mother and I can’t wait to make you one. You are my person. This is Always and Forever, For People Like Us!!! Would you look at that. Enjoy your Day baby, I love you.️,” he said.

Tokodi had managed to keep his love life off the public until Ekirapa came into his life.

Rumours of the two being an item started in October last year after Ekirapa featured in Tokodi’s video to the song “You” featuring King Kaka.

The video featured him and Tokodi in wedding outfits, making fans suspect that the two secretly got married.

The couple made their relationship public back in December 2020 after posting a video of themselves enjoying Christmas holidays in their pyjama sets.

They marked their one year in marriage on February 7.