Outrage after T.I. reveals daughter’s virginity test routine

By Chad Kitundu November 8th, 2019 2 min read

American rapper T.I. has received flak for a recent interview where he revealed that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist every year to “check her hymen.”

He made the comments during an appearance on Ladies Like Us, a podcast hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that aims to provide listeners with “a modern-day women’s perspective on the universal issues we face each and every day,” according to a webpage of the show.

During the show, which was released on Tuesday, T.I. was asked about his parenting style and whether he talked to his daughters about sex, according BuzzFeed News.

In response, T.I. opened up about his relationship with his daughter Deyjah Harris, who is 18.

“Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her,” he responded.

Continuing his story, T.I. said his daughter’s doctor requires her to sign a waiver allowing him to see the results of her examination.

PROFESSIONALISM

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said.

The musician then went on to recall a trip to the gynecologist with his daughter a few years back.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday, we celebrate. Then usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying the gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Tomorrow. 9:30,’ ” he said.

“I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he concluded.

T.I.’s remarks were met with viral criticism and reactions from thousands of social media users claiming that the steps T.I. took to ensure his daughter’s virginity are abusive and uncalled for.

Here are some of the reactions:

