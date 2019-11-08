Outrage after T.I. reveals daughter’s virginity test routine

American rapper T.I. has received flak for a recent interview where he revealed that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist every year to “check her hymen.”

He made the comments during an appearance on Ladies Like Us, a podcast hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that aims to provide listeners with “a modern-day women’s perspective on the universal issues we face each and every day,” according to a webpage of the show.

During the show, which was released on Tuesday, T.I. was asked about his parenting style and whether he talked to his daughters about sex, according BuzzFeed News.

In response, T.I. opened up about his relationship with his daughter Deyjah Harris, who is 18.

“Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her,” he responded.

Continuing his story, T.I. said his daughter’s doctor requires her to sign a waiver allowing him to see the results of her examination.

PROFESSIONALISM

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk, and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism,” T.I. said.

The musician then went on to recall a trip to the gynecologist with his daughter a few years back.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday, we celebrate. Then usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying the gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Tomorrow. 9:30,’ ” he said.

“I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he concluded.

T.I.’s remarks were met with viral criticism and reactions from thousands of social media users claiming that the steps T.I. took to ensure his daughter’s virginity are abusive and uncalled for.

Here are some of the reactions:

def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2019

as a mother, ain’t no fucking way I’d let my husband, father of my child, whatever take my daughter to the doctor every year for a fucking hymen check? I’d knock all this shit over. — KH (@thecoolestmama) November 6, 2019

Hi. It’s extremely abusive to police your daughter’s hymen and any doctor who would participate in such an act needs to lose their license. Thanks for coming to my “shit we shouldn’t have to say in 2019” Ted Talk — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) November 6, 2019

This is VILE

1. She’s 18 and a legal adult

2. There are loads of ways to break a hymen, and often girls don’t even know they’ve broken it.

3. Why is it ok for a girl’s father to be this invested in her vagina? Because it sounds creepy AF to me. (1/4)https://t.co/ec9iV37YAp — Ryan M. (@RyanGeeksOut) November 6, 2019

I am sick to my stomach pic.twitter.com/w4xo6wIOwM — Avenge Latasha Harlins (@race_jones) November 6, 2019