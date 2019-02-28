Otile Brown transforms from being ‘broke’ to dishing out cash on the streets -VIDEO





Musician Otile Brown seems to have recovered from the financial challenges he was seemingly facing and which prompted him to borrow Sh500,000 from his ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika sometime last year.

This past weekend, the ‘Chaguo la Moyo’ hit maker was spotted randomly dishing out cash to people around Nairobi’s Central Business District, in a move that caused a stir.

He later posted a video of this act on his YouTube channel, where he is seen handing out the crispy cash to excited youth as he walked through the streets.

Otile, who was in the company of two heavily built men who played the role of his bodyguards, said he distributed the money to his ‘fans’ because he was in a good mood.

“Was feeling so good today and decided to randomly go to Nairobi CBD to buy people lunch. God has been so good to me. Thanks to all my fans and supporters. I appreciate you guys,” he wrote.

This action contrasts to last year’s events when Sidika claimed Otile begged her for a top-up loan to buy a Mercedes.

At the time, the socialite released screenshots of Whatsapp messages of their said conversations, in which she responded that she was not in a position to help the singer with the loan request.