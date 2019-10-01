Otile Brown sends sweet message to his ex-girlfriend Vera Sidika on her birthday

It appears not all the love is lost between Otile Brown and Vera Sidika after the singer wished the socialite a happy birthday.

Otile penned down a short message to Vera on social media as she celebrated turning a year older on September 30.

“Happiest birthday mbaya wangu. More life, more blessing #OB #justinlovemusic #wegotnothingbutlove,” Otile wrote on Instagram.

He used a picture of Sidika in a red dress seated on a chair with her legs propped up the kitchen counter.

The Samantha hit maker called it quits with the socialite last year in an ugly breakup that saw the two airing their dirty laundry to the public.

Vera publicly shamed the singer saying he did not satisfy her sexually due to his poor performances in bed.

The socialite also said that during the time that they were together she was the one teaching Otile bedroom matters with it becoming a topic of discussion between them all the time.

She further claimed that she turned down advances from unnamed ‘Presidents and Governors’ who had fallen for her beauty.

However, Vera confessed to have genuinely loved Otile and never cared when people warned her that he may use her to advance his music career.

The two have not seen eye to eye since their breakup.