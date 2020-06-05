Otile Brown most watched Kenyan musician on YouTube

Sensational and controversial musician Otile Brown has been ranked as the most-watched Kenyan musician on YouTube by America’s Billboard Chart.

The popular digital charting award schemes platform in the United States, on Wednesday, released the ranking list of the most-watched homegrown musicians in 11 African countries which included Kenya.

The ranking was based on a year of local YouTube views between May 2019 and May 2020.

Within that period, the 26-year-old who dropped his first album titled Just in Love on Thursday in partnership with Boomplay, racked 27.88 million views from his music videos uploaded on YouTube.

Only Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, and Rayvanny are more popular than him in Kenya, garnering 53.94 million views and 30.21 million views respectively.

Otile Brown’s hit song Chaguo la Moyo featuring Sanaipei Tande released on April 2018, still holds the record of the most-watched Kenyan video song on YouTube with over 20.2 million views.

Sauti Sol followed closely with 22.66 million views with their all-time most-watched video on YouTube being Melanin featuring Patoranking that has garnered over 19 million views.

Controversial former gospel singer Willy Paul came third having amassed 20.61 million views with his all-time most-watched video song being I Do.

The track, released three years ago featuring Jamaican star Alaine, has so far garnered over 18 million views.

New kids on the block, the gengetone sensation Boondocks Gang took the fourth position with 16.68 million views while versatile rapper Khaligraph Jones wraps up the top five with 14.13 million views.

Speaking on the 10 songs debut album, Otile noted that he wasn’t a believer in album sales but with the music digital platforms growth, he was tempted to take a leap of faith.

“For the longest time, I didn’t believe in doing albums but Boomplay guided me in the right direction and supported me from a business and marketing perspective” Otile stated.

Otile, who made his entry into the music scenes exactly five years ago, says the album explores themes of love and relationships and relies heavily on Rnb and Afro Pop genres to deliver.