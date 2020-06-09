Otile Brown: I had something going on with Sanaipei, but then my ex came back

It appears the chemistry between singers Otile Brown and Sanaipei Tande was not only onscreen but also off the cameras.

This is according to Otile Brown, who says that a romantic relationship was starting to brew between him and Sanaipei, however, his ex came back to the picture and that is why nothing ever happened.

Sanaipei is a very beautiful woman, he says, and he is thankful for her for being instrumental in his music career.

“We have the best chemistry, that is my sister men, but she is a fine lady, ni mrembo sana and all that. But I believe right now ana mtu wake mimi nina mtu wangu,” Otile Brown said.

“By the way, this was to happen ever since Chaguo la Moyo, if I didn’t link up with my ex there was something kind of happening between me and her. It was starting but it didn’t really work because my ex came in, you understand. She is a very special person to me,” he added.

The two have collaborated in two songs Chaguo la Moyo and Aiyana.

Otile Brown says that he is still with his Ethiopian girlfriend and the two of them are doing well.