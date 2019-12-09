Organizers apologise for muggings that marred Chris Martin’s Nairobi concert

Organizers of Chris Martin’s ‘Big Deal Concert’, which was held on Saturday at Impala grounds, Nairobi, have apologized for the security mishap that left several revelers robbed of their valuables.

The concert, which brought Chris Martin back to Kenya for the third time, had earlier on been slated for the KICC grounds within the city’s CBD.

However, the organizers – Umoja Splash Festivals – were forced to move the concert to Impala grounds after they were informed the venue would host the 9th Head of States African, Pacific & Caribbean Summit.

At Impala grounds the security organization on Saturday night proved to be a key challenge of the event organisers.

Muggers had a field day – or is it night – robbing the revellers of their valuables.

It was very difficult for most of the revellers to take videos of the performances for fear of the lurking muggers.

“We have great respect for the fans who have supported our shows and we apologize for the lapses in controls and security,” Umoja Splash said in a statement.

The security mishap notwithstanding, three performing Jamaican trio of Chris Martin, Future Fambo and D-Major all staged a great performance.

Several local acts, including Elani, Masauti and Bensoul also performed before a sold-out crowd.

At the same, it has been reported that Martin pocketed Sh2.5 million with Future Fambo and D-Major splitting the remaining Sh 2 million of the total purse money.