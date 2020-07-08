One moment of anger made me write something stupid, Ben Kitili’s wife says

KTN news presenter Ben Kitili’s wife has made a u-turn and announced that they are still married.

On Tuesday, barely 10 days after Amina Mude announced that she and Kitili had separated, she withdrew the statement, explaining that she had only acted out of anger.

Mude seems to have remembered the vows she made when she walked down the aisle and she has now chosen to stick by her husband for better or for worse.

In an Instagram post, that is more like a public apology, she owned up to her shortcomings, while at the some time shifting the blame on bloggers.

“Hey babe @benkitili I remember when we got married, you told me ‘listen Mulky after all is said and done, marriage is not a bed of roses’ I just smiled and thought ni zile advise zako mingi za life. But last week it was so clear that you were right, one moment of anger made me write something stupid and the bloggers blew it out of proportion,” she wrote.

“As a wife, it’s my duty to respect and protect my husband. And so, I want to clear the air, Ben and I are married. He will always be the man I love and honour all the days of my life,” she further wrote.

Last week, Mude announced on Instagram that she had parted ways with Kitili.

She further stated that for that reason she had deleted all their photos on the social media platform.

“Hey, good people. Some of you have noticed that I have deleted all my relationship pictures on Instagram. Thank you for the concerns,” she wrote.

“I just want to clear the air before you start reading some headlines. Ben and I are currently separated… It has been one month of pain and tears, but I know that one day the light will shine.”

In the post, she also expressed her gratitude to Kitili for the good memories they share in their union.