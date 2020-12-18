Omah Ley: Uganda Police treated me like a common thief





Nigerian musician Omah Lay has described his recent arrest and detention in Uganda as ‘some of the toughest moments on my life that I wouldn’t wish on anyone’.

The Godly hitmaker and fellow musician Temilade Openyi alias Tems were nabbed in Kampala last week and later charged with holding an illegal concert and flouting restrictions on public gatherings put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

They were released 48 hours later after a heated online campaign calling for their release and diplomatic intervention.

Lay has also pleaded his innocence while suggesting he was treated like a common thief’.

“Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances which of course included Covid-19 compliance,” he said.

“Otherwise I wanna clarify that putting you in harm’s way was never my intention.

The singer added that Police were in charge of providing security at his concert in Kampala, attended by an excited youthful crowd.

“I am saddened the attendees have been exposed to Covid-19. I would never have participated had I even had the slightest knowledge that the event would not meet the standard operating procedures and put Uganda citizens at risk. The seriousness of Covid-19 requires responsibilities from everyone as a world citizen, a responsibility I take seriously.”