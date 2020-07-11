Ohangla singer Lady Maureen is dead

Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng, popularly known as Lady Maureen, is dead.

The songstress passed on at 3am on Saturday in Uriri, Migori where she was recuperating after she was discharged from hospital last week, her family said.

Her cousin Bella Achieng, who had been living with the musician, confirmed her death.

“She was discharged from hospital last week and she seemed to be out of danger,” Ms Achieng told the Nation without giving further details.

The musician had been admitted to Pastor Machage Memorial Hospital in the outskirts of Migori last month.

Since the beginning of the year, she had been in and out of various hospitals battling different kinds of ailments.

Governor Okoth Obado and Migori Woman Representative Dr Pamela Odhiambo are among leaders who have condoled with the family.

“I am shocked at the demise of the musician, it is an extremely difficult moment for the family. My sincere condolences,” Dr Odhiambo said.

In February, Lady Maureen was stranded at a Kisumu hospital after being discharged.

Ms Nancy Achieng, who was taking care of the musician in hospital, claimed that the musician’s mother was reluctant to take her in following an earlier family misunderstanding.

“The mother has barred me from taking the singer to her place due to an unresolved family issue,” she told the Nation.

But her mother dismissed the claims.

Ms Achieng offered to take care of Lady Maureen after reading singer Akothee’s Facebook post asking someone to help the songstress.

She offered to assist the ‘Wagni Wabiro‘ hit composer.