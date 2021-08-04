Odibets bails out ailing DJ Lastborn

From left-DJ Papa Charly, Odibets general manager Dedan Mungai present a dummy check of Ksh. 3million to DJ Lastborn sister Lilian Ouma during an event by Kenya Reggae Fraternity and Odibets to support DJ Lastborn medical bill. The Kenyan Reggae Fraternity and Odibets through their Odimtaani initiative will be have come together to support DJ Lastborn who has been ailing for sometime . PIC: COURTESY

The reggae fraternity in Kenya has partnered with betting firm Odibets under the Odimtaani initiative to bail out ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.

Lastborn, real name Benson Ouma, has been bedridden for the past few months after suffering a stroke that affected his right side.

A second stroke made DJ Lastborn lose his speech.

Through Odibets’ support, DJ Lastborn will be able to receive treatment that had been estimated to be of a tune of Sh1.5 million.

The betting firm will also provide upkeep and a years’ rent for the veteran reggae DJ who has been entertaining Kenyans for the past few decades.

“We decided to support DJ Lastborn who has been ailing for quite some time. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi as he handed DJ Lastborn’s sister Lilian Ouma the cheque.

“When he first suffered a stroke, he was able to do things on his own, he could walk and even talk. But when it reoccurred, it affected him completely, he could not talk or even feed himself,” his sister said.

Last month, the betting firm also settled Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi hospital bills.

Matasi and four other family members, who included his wife and son, were involved in a gruesome road accident in Lessoss area, along the busy Nakuru-Kapsabet highway while returning to Nairobi from Kakamega.

They had attended their grandmother’s burial.

While Matasi and two other relatives were discharged from the hospital a few days after the accident, his wife and son are still admitted at the facility after they sustained serious injuries in the accident.

His wife and son underwent foot and shoulder surgeries respectively.

The betting firm has also undertaken to treat Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma to the tune of Sh3 million