Octopizzo congratulates bitter rival Khaligraph for BET Award nomination

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones performs during the NRGWave Festival in Mombasa on December 29, 2019 at Mombasa Sports Club. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has received a rare congratulatory message from his biggest rival Octopizzo for being nominated to BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.

Although the two rappers don’t see eye to eye, Octopizzo has put aside their beef and wished his nemesis the best, saying he is genuinely rooting for him to bag the award.

“We’ve always had our differences and that will remain like that. But congratulations Brayo aka KJones on your BET nomination, all my die-hard go vote for jones, na akishinda hio award namvutisha vela cha lazima si ati nini. All the best ~ DON,” Octopizzo tweeted.

Octopizzo’s tweet came after Khaligraph shared news of his nomination with his fans on social media.

Yooooooooh, KHALIGRAPH JONES IS A MOVEMENT, My 1st Ever BET Nomination in The Best International Flow Category, The OG Shall be respected🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fRN29gvMPH — Khaligraph Jones (@KHALIGRAPH) September 29, 2020

Khaligraph – real name Brian Ouko Omollo – and South Africa’s Nastcy C, who are the only African acts in the Best International Flow category, will battle it out with Stormzy from the UK, Meryl from France and Djonga from Brazil.

The annual Hip Hop Awards honour the best artistes of the genre in the past year across 17 categories.

Khaligraph becomes the first Kenyan to be nominated in this category and the third Kenyan musician to make it to the final BET Awards nominations list after Camp Mulla and Sauti Sol.

American star DaBaby, who was voted the Best New Hip Hop Artiste in last year’s edition of the awards, tops the list with 12 nominations, while fellow American rapper Roddy Ricch has 11 nominations.

Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter Drake and American rapper Megan Thee Stallion are tied in third place with eight nominations apiece.