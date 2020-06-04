Nyashinski, Octopizzo add their voices to growing condemnation of police brutality
Kenyan artistes Nyashinski and Octopizzo have joined Kenyans to speak against police brutality.
Nyashinski spoke of how he has also been a victim of police harassment and how he has also lost friends as a result of police brutality.
“Police brutality and murders have become so bad and common here in Kenya. It pains me deeply. I’ve been harassed by cops, my friends have been harassed and I’ve even lost friends to police bullets and my story is not unique,” Nyashinski wrote on Instagram.
Nyashinski further pointed out that Kenyans directly relate to the late George Floyd’s issue in different aspects.
“It’s so sad and especially us Kenyans relate with George Floyd in so many ways, All across the world, even in places where we are the majority (like here), we are still terrorized, raped, murdered, wrongly accused, imprisoned, suspected of being violent, abused and treated like we are less than others because of the color of our skin,” he said.
Rapper Octopizzo also added his words against police brutality.
“If you are a white friend, colleague or work mate and you are keeping silent or “neutral” during this time. I don’t wanna talk to you anymore and I hope you know why. If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” he said.
The killing of Floyd has sprung a global movement against police brutality, inequality and racism.
On Tuesday, the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday became the top trend on Twitter as TV channels, celebrities and businesses posted black screenshots to signal support for racial justice over the killing of Floyd by the police.
Residents of Mathare slums on Monday night protested the death of a homeless man who was allegedly shot dead under unclear circumstances.
The residents say that the man was shot eight times by suspected police officers attached to Pangani Police Station and who were enforcing curfew orders, but the police point an accusing finger at suspected robbers.
At the same time, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says more than one dozen people have been killed by police in Kenya during a dusk to dawn curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus.