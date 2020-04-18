Nyashinski finally drops highly-anticipated ‘Lucky You’ album

Nyamari Ongegu, popularly known as Nyashinski, on Friday released his most anticipated album Lucky You.

The 12-track album consists of music solely from Nyashinski in which he produced two tracks while Desmond ‘$ire’ Bosire one track, Sam ‘Are’ Ali worked on three tracks and K Da Great six tracks.

The album includes song such as Greener, Sweet Aroma, Glory, Traveler, G.O.A.T, Time, Everyday, Lucky You, Wach Wach, Too Much, Fathela and Flowers.

In a statement, the Mungu Pekee hitmaker said that, as many artists and professionals in the music industry would attest, the making of an album is intense and requires a high level of inspiration, discipline and commitment.

“I poured my heart and soul into each and every one of the tracks in this album, and I am lucky to have a team that share the same passion and commitment and that is how we were able to produce an album that we can truly say we are proud of,” he said.

The album comes a week after Nyashinski treated his fans to a digital concert during which he sampled some classics and select tracks from the new album.

He later released the first video and audio of the track Glory, which is off the Lucky You album as well.

“My fans’ support has been overwhelming over the years and most recently a show of the same was displayed by the huge numbers that joined our album pre-release digital concert last week,” he added.

The album is now available on all leading digital streaming platforms.