Nyashinski changes his name through gazette notice

Rapper Nyashinski has dropped one name from his official name. In a gazette notice issued on November 1, Nyashinski, whose real name is Inyatta Nyamari Ongegu, now wishes to only be referred to as Nyamari Ongegu.

Abandoning the use of his first name, Inyatta.

“Notice is given that by a deed poll dated the 10th April, 2019 duly executed and registered in the registry of Documents at Nairobi. Formerly known as Inyatta Nyamari Ongegu formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the use of his former name Inyatta Nyamari Ongegu, and in lieu thereof assumed and adopted the name Nyamari Ongegu, for all purposes and authorizes and requests all persons at all times to designate, describe and address him by his assumed name Nyamari Ongegu only,” read part of the gazette notice.

Nyashinski is yet to reveal the reasons for his decision to drop the name.

It appears the rapper made the decision before celebrating his traditional wedding to his longtime girlfriend Zippy Jepkemei Bett.