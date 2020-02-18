Nyashinski attacks parody account that announced wife’s pregnancy

Rapper Nyashinski is not expecting his first child with wife Zippy Jepkemei Bett. Nyashinski has finally cleared the air on the matter after the news started spreading online.

A Twitter account under the rappers stage name first posted the information on February 15, 2020 claiming that the couple were expecting their first born child.

However, Nyashinski came out to discredit the information and also reveal that the account alleging that his wife is pregnant is fake. Both accounts bare the name Nyashinski, with one having 12,000 followers and the other 56,000 followers on Twitter.

“My wife and I expecting our first born in few weeks’ time. Am gonna be a daddy soon,” Nyashinski tweeted.

Nyashinski married his longtime girlfriend last year in November in an event held in Itigo, Nandi County.

For their big day Nyashinski wore a purple Ankara suit while Zippy donned an A-line Ankara dress but later changed into something more exquisite.

Formerly of the music group Kleptomaniax – that included Roba (Robert Manyasa) and Collo (Collins Majale) – Nyashinski came back to Kenya in 2016 after a hiatus from the industry.

His debut single Now You Know became a massive hit as he talked about his time away from the industry, while also appreciating his fans for always asking about him.