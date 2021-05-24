Nyamu absent as Samidoh throws birthday bash for wife





Kenyans on social media appeared keen to know of politician and lawyer Karen Nyamu’s reaction as Mugiithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh threw a birthday bash for his wife Edith ‘Edday’ Nderitu at the weekend.

Samidoh and Nyamu recently sired a baby boy out of wedlock in a move that caused controversy and uproar on social media.

In a video shared on Instagram by an excited Edday Samidoh serenaded her sweetheart with Kiririmbi Kia Wendo’s hit by Ephy Maina.

The couple then danced to every beat of the song as their friends and family cheered them on.

“Thanks so much for the birthday wishes, I am really humbled, to my husband thanks so much for the surprise, it was a nice one,” she said on Instagram.

Nyamu, who appears to consistently stalk and discuss her baby daddy on social media was understandably absent at this event, but still, a section of Kenyans on Twitter said they were dying to see her reaction.

Synewambui commented, “Nani nitatuma kule kwingine? 😂 Nataka kujua ka kuko salama (Whom can I send to check on what is happening that other side?).”

Nyakairu_mbugua posted, “Sambarrrrrry check if nyamu is still breathing😂.”

Bronze_jeru wrote, “Upande wa pili hatupo kwenye hali nzuri (I don’t think everything is ok on the other side) please repeat the video again😂😂 happy birthday once more.”

Damssymumo.dm added, “Awwwww the cutest thing ave watched today😍 happy birthday gal😍.”

Samidoh and Edday met while in high school and are blessed with two children.

But the singer has since been forced to come public and apologize to his family and fans publicly in a post on social media following the incident with Nyamu. He also vowed to support his child both emotionally and financially.

The father of three further said he regretted the mistake he made but said he was still strong and happy in his marriage.