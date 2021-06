NTV’s DJ Moh mourns dad

Moh Spice Entertainment Dj Moh Spice was on the decks.

NTV’s Nicholas Mugo Mwangi, popularly known as DJ Moh Spice, and his brother Dj Kym Nickdee are mourning the sudden demise of their father.

News about the death of DJ Moh’s dad was first made public by Moh himself on his social media platforms.

The DJ shared a photo posing beside his father, who had worn a Moh Spice (DJ Moh’s company) T-shirt, both smiling with the caption, “Rest Well, Dad πŸ™πŸ½πŸ™πŸ½ RIP.”

His post attracted the attention of many Kenyans, including fellow celebrities who flocked the comments section to sympathize with the deejay and his family.

Carolradull posted, “Deepest condolences Kym β€οΈπŸ™πŸ½.”

Thecremedelacreme wrote, “My condolences.. You in our prayers.”

Djjoemfalme posted, “My sincerest condolences πŸ™πŸΎ.”

Paulpekke added, “Pole, bro. May his soul RIP.”

Cynthiamwadilo wrote, “My condolences to you and your family πŸ™πŸ½.”

Hopekidhk said, “My condolences, bro πŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎπŸ™πŸΎ.”

Jacynjoroge posted, “Condolences Uncle to you and the entire family. May God comfort you πŸ˜₯.”

On Thursday evening, the brother paid tribute to their departed dad through a special Reggae show at Whiskey River.