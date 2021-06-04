NTV’s DJ Moh mourns dad

Moh Spice Entertainment Dj Moh Spice was on the decks.

Moh Spice Entertainment Dj Moh Spice was on the decks.





NTV’s Nicholas Mugo Mwangi, popularly known as DJ Moh Spice, and his brother Dj Kym Nickdee are mourning the sudden demise of their father.

News about the death of DJ Moh’s dad was first made public by Moh himself on his social media platforms.

The DJ shared a photo posing beside his father, who had worn a Moh Spice (DJ Moh’s company) T-shirt, both smiling with the caption, “Rest Well, Dad 🙏🏽🙏🏽 RIP.”

His post attracted the attention of many Kenyans, including fellow celebrities who flocked the comments section to sympathize with the deejay and his family.

Carolradull posted, “Deepest condolences Kym ❤️🙏🏽.”

Thecremedelacreme wrote, “My condolences.. You in our prayers.”

Djjoemfalme posted, “My sincerest condolences 🙏🏾.”

Paulpekke added, “Pole, bro. May his soul RIP.”

Cynthiamwadilo wrote, “My condolences to you and your family 🙏🏽.”

Hopekidhk said, “My condolences, bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Jacynjoroge posted, “Condolences Uncle to you and the entire family. May God comfort you 😥.”

On Thursday evening, the brother paid tribute to their departed dad through a special Reggae show at Whiskey River.