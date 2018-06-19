NTV Swahili anchor Jane Ngoiri. PHOTO | COURTESY

NTV Swahili anchor Jane Ngoiri has warned her Facebook fans against fraudsters using her name to ask for money online.

Ms Ngoiri shared a screenshot of a Facebook page opened in her name which has been soliciting for funds from fans. The funds are supposedly meant to support a children’s home.

The message shared by the scammers pleads for donations to be sent to the mobile number 0715313862 to buy food and clothes for Caroline Destinya Children’s Home.

“Hello Good People, Be aware! A con is using this account and my name to solicit funds from innocent Kenyans. The person is sending this message around. Please Please do not send any money to anyone,” warned Jane.