Nonini bemoans explicit content by hip hop artistes





Rapper Nonini now says that the current Hip Hop stars are taking the art a little bit too far with their explicit content.

Nonini made reference to American rapper Cardi B’s latest song titled WAP which features rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The lyrics to Cardi B’s song speaks about sex from the beginning to the end, with the two rappers plus their backup dancers in half nude costumes and dancing suggestively.

According to Nonini, the video to the song is beyond raunchy including the song itself.

He says 90s Hip Hop stars like Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim produced better music.

“Cardi B x Megan TS // that video maze Heee!! We need the true Hip Hop ladies back Lauryn Hill, Da Beat, Lil Kim. That’s a bullshit song and video,” tweeted Nonini.

🤭 Cardi B x Megan TS // That video maze Heee!! 😳🤯 We need the true Hip Hop ladies back Lauryn Hill, Da Beat, Lil Kim. Thats a bullshit song and video.. — noninimgenge (@Noninimgenge) August 8, 2020

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), however, felt that Nonini was being a hypocrite when his songs like Wee Kamu and Mtoto Mzuri have explicit lyrics.

Nonini, buda peleka hiyo injili yako uko. — Alinur Mohamed (@HonAlinur) August 8, 2020

Lil Kim of ‘how many licks’ and ‘magic stick’ among others?? 👀 Hiphop ladies have been talking about sex from back in the day, didn’t start with Cardi b and Meg. Unless you are talking abt rapping skills but content wise nothing’s changed — Tina Kris (@TinakrisKe) August 8, 2020

Bwahahaha look who is talking the godfather of genge the most immoral genre but forever unrecognizable past the borders we used to be warned growing up from listening to your music Nonini hujawai kuwa RAPPER gengetone IS NOT HIPHOP — Kyki rapper/ kykipage🇰🇪🌈🇳🇱🇳🇱 (@KykiRapper) August 8, 2020

It’s ok to not like a song but this is not it! Your tastes or mine are not what define what is true hip-hop or not. pic.twitter.com/w09jKuYjKf — Alffie (@justalffie) August 8, 2020

Nilikuambia hii Twitter watu wako na kiherehere… huyu amesahau he used to porn-rap 😂😂😂 — That Function Guy (@kevojuice) August 8, 2020

But on the real, brother your catalogue was mostly about sex. Why double standards now? — SHARON (@Tsharz) August 8, 2020