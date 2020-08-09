Join our Telegram Channel
Nonini bemoans explicit content by hip hop artistes

By Sylvania Ambani August 9th, 2020 2 min read

Rapper Nonini now says that the current Hip Hop stars are taking the art a little bit too far with their explicit content.

Nonini made reference to American rapper Cardi B’s latest song titled WAP which features rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The lyrics to Cardi B’s song speaks about sex from the beginning to the end, with the two rappers plus their backup dancers in half nude costumes and dancing suggestively.

According to Nonini, the video to the song is beyond raunchy including the song itself.

He says 90s Hip Hop stars like Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim produced better music.

“Cardi B x Megan TS // that video maze Heee!! We need the true Hip Hop ladies back Lauryn Hill, Da Beat, Lil Kim. That’s a bullshit song and video,” tweeted Nonini.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT), however, felt that Nonini was being a hypocrite when his songs like Wee Kamu and Mtoto Mzuri have explicit lyrics.

