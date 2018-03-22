Nigeria’s movie industry is just getting on a whole new level after releasing a spin off of the global sensation Black Panther movie.
Dubbed Wakanda Forever, the movie is set in a black kingdom just like Black Panther.
The kingdom’s princes is in control and the helpless king keeps being mind controlled by the young lady.
Warriors go on a mission to save the kingdom in the movie’s season two.
The movie script is similar in different ways to Black Panther’s but even more interesting is that it is a common flow in most Nollywood kingdom related movies.
Black Panther was released last month but Nigeria already has a movie called Wakanda Forever and it has Part 2,
😴 I don tire for Naija 😴
— Mac (@mac92fication) March 15, 2018
Nigeria moves too quickly. There’s already a season two… #WakandaForeverpic.twitter.com/AwELUnGP3K
— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 18, 2018