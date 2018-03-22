PHOTO | COURTESY

Nigeria’s movie industry is just getting on a whole new level after releasing a spin off of the global sensation Black Panther movie.

Dubbed Wakanda Forever, the movie is set in a black kingdom just like Black Panther.

The kingdom’s princes is in control and the helpless king keeps being mind controlled by the young lady.

Warriors go on a mission to save the kingdom in the movie’s season two.

The movie script is similar in different ways to Black Panther’s but even more interesting is that it is a common flow in most Nollywood kingdom related movies.

Black Panther was released last month but Nigeria already has a movie called Wakanda Forever and it has Part 2,

😴 I don tire for Naija 😴 — Mac (@mac92fication) March 15, 2018