Logistics chaos ruins ‘Nobody Can Stop Reggae’ concert

Jamaican reggae artiste Richie Spice performs on stage during the 'Nobody can Stop Reggae' concert held on February 16, 2019 at the KICC grounds in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

For all the pre-event publicity it hogged, the much hyped Nobody Can Stop Reggae concert on Saturday night in Nairobi failed to live up to expectation.

To begin with, there were no curtain raisers lined up for the show and fans had to contend with prolonged entertainment by the DJs and emcees for the better part of the night.

Outside, members of the media were largely overlooked with the priced media passes inexplicably unavailable.

MEDIA PASSES

Out of the 15 media passes allocated to photographers, only five were issued.

Some reporters were similarly denied entry on the grounds that no media passes were available for them.

A chunk of fans at the regular section also left the venue prematurely after being kept waiting for more than five hours.

SURPRISE ACT

As the show finally got going, the surprise act of the night was Makeda Ndindi, the school girl at the center of the dreadlocks controversy.

She was on stage with her fellow Rastafarians known as Haile Selassie Foundation as they beat their drums and called for peace and love.

When the man of the night, Richie Spice, finally stepped on the stage at around 1:30 am, backed by a full band, he electrified the crowd with hit single after hit single.