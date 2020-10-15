No twins for rapper Khaligraph Jones





Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ wife Georgina Muteti has come out to refute rumors that she was expecting twins.

In a post she shared on her Instagram stories, Georgina told her fans that her current bump was only bigger than her first but was not that of twin babies.

Mrs Khali revealed that she had already done an ultrasound that confirmed she was not expecting twins.

Georgina instead attributed her big bump to her hubby’s heavy build, stating that it was normal for her child to have similar genes.

“Please, I am not having twins, I can confirm that for sure going by the ultra sound I’ve been having. I get my bump is huge, look at how large the father is. Ya’ll really thought I was gonna have a bump the size of a tennis ball?” she wrote

Khaligraph was the first to share news of his wife’s pregnancy on Instagram, with a photo of the excited rapper holding her baby bump.

“Omollo Has been OverWorking in Every Field, The OG has to be Respected, Rada Safi, The Lwanda Magere Legacy,” he wrote.

The couple welcomed their first-born, a baby girl named Amali Jones Omollo, in June last year.

The baby on the way will the Khaligraph ‘OG’ Jones’ baby number three as he also has a son with his former girlfriend Cashy, also a rapper.