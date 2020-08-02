No more kids for us, Bahati tells Diana





Singer Bahati has revealed that he does not want more children. The singer was responding to his wife Diana Marua who asked if they could have baby number three.

The couple has two children of their own (Heaven and Majesty), an adopted son (Morgan Bahati) and a daughter from Bahati’s previous relationship (Mueni Bahati).

ONE LAST KID

“I want us to have another baby, I know we have talked about this tukasema tumemaliza but let’s have one more last baby,” Diana said.

Diana’s statement caught Bahati by surprise and he responded with an emphatic no.

“We are not talking about this,” he said.

Diana further explained why she wanted another child.

“I know tumepata watoto wakifuatana but staki kukuambia I want another child five years from now. Mimi nataka tupate mtoi tumalize,” she said.

ENOUGH KIDS

To which Bahati responded: “But tulimaliza. There is nothing uniambie hiyo story five years from now. God has blessed us with enough kids.”

Diana had taken her husband out for brunch, a surprised she planned so that she could convince him to agree to have another child.

“That’s why I brought you here so we can have this conversation so that we can agree mimi nataka mtoto mwingine. Mimi staki after five years nalea mtoto mwingine. Nataka niwalee wote pamoja,” she said.

Bahati counter the argument by telling her wife that more kids will mean less time together for them.

“Sai hata hatukuangi na our prefect time, watoto wamejaa kwa nyumba hadi Heaven analala katikati yetu.”