No more babies for me, ex-Churchill Show comedian Zeddy declares





Former Churchill Show comedian Zainabu Zeddy has seemingly closed the door on having more children.

Zeddy, who was speaking to former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri, said she would instead wish to date or marry a divorcee who has children.

“I would want to date a mature guy, someone who had a family, who has children like me. We bring both our children together and move on with life. I don’t want someone who will marry me and start asking for children. If you want me just know we are not having babies,” she said.

Zeddy, a mother of three, is currently single after parting ways with her husband.

She further revealed that she would prefer a man from the lake region, and one who must know how to cook the local delicacies very well.

According to her taste, the Luo man should also be romantic and treat her good.

Zeddy and her husband parted ways last year when she was only two months pregnant.

During an interview on Unscripted with Grace Msalame on NTV, Zeddy said her husband left her for another woman.

She told Msalame that she first separated with her husband for one year, when they reunited, she fell pregnant after a while but he left her two months into the pregnancy.