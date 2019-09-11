No, Harmonize ‘did not get married’, Bongo artiste’s manager now reveals

Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize is ‘not yet taken’. This is according to the musician’s manager, Beauty Mmari, alias Mjerumani.

On Saturday it was widely reported that the singer had tied the knot with his Italian girlfriend, Sarah Michelotti in Dar es Salaam, months after their engagement in Italy.

The Muslim ‘wedding’, which was followed with an after-party for only 100 guests, was supposedly held at Serena Hotel in Dar-es-salaam.

Pictures of Harmonize and his fiancée looking resplendent in her wedding dress during the event were also widely shared on social media.

But speaking to Global Publishers, the musician’s manager, Mjerumani, on Tuesday said Harmonize did not exchange wedding vows with Sarah, but used his fiancée as a video vixen in one of his upcoming songs.

“Harmonize did not hold any wedding last Saturday he was shooting a music video for his new track called Marry Me. The concept behind it is similar to the one Diamond adopted, when he used his ex-lover, Zari, as a video vixen in the song called Iyena,” said Mjerumani.

“There is no way Harmonize will exchange wedding vows without much pomp and colour. Should he hold a real wedding, a lot of people will be expected to attend,” Mjerumani added.

On social media, many of his fans wondered why the artiste secretly organised and held his wedding, without even inviting some of the big-name entertainers from Tanzania.

News of the ‘wedding’ came just a few weeks after it was announced that the Kwangaru hit maker had left the WCB stable for unknown reasons.

Notable among those missing from the ‘nuptials’ were the Wasafi Crew members including Diamond Platnumz.