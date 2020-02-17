Njambi Koikai: My boyfriend left me for ‘Under 18’ chic while I was in hospital

Celebrated media personality Njambi Koikai on Saturday night made a grand stage appearance with revelations of her boyfriend left her for a younger chic while she was ailing.

Njambi, popularly known as Fayay Mama, made the revelation during Buju Banton’s concert at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

DUMPED

A bubbly Njambi recounted her long-drawn medical treatment process and how pictures of her lying with tubes in hospital made some people, including her lover, believe that she wouldn’t make it

“It has been four years. Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn’t going to be back,” Njambi said.

“You know what, I came to Nairobi and found my boyfriend had already moved on. He thought I would not come back. He got himself a young lady,” she disclosed.

The reggae femcee who suffers from a rare condition known as Thoracic Endometriosis, moved her fans to tears with her confession that she had undergone more than over 20 surgeries and that part of her lungs had collapsed.

“I have gone through 21 bloody surgeries. I am out here standing doing this with one and half lungs and I give thanks to the Most High,” she revealed.

LOYAL FANS

Njambi put on a brave as she thanked her loyal fans for their financial support, their prayers and encouragement which saw her through the tough period.

“I give thanks to the Most High because when I came out to ask for help all of you my people came and helped Njambi and I love you all from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

She also revealed that she will perform at another reggae concert which will feature a renown Jamaican artiste in two weeks’ time.

Njambi then proceeded to hype up the crowd with Reggae hits songs just like the Fayah Mama she is.

Throughout her treatment abroad, Njambi, who was diagnosed with the rare condition when she was 29 years old, kept in touch with her loyal fans with regular updates.