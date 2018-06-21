Former radio presenter and NTV host Njambi Koikai. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former radio presenter and NTV host Njambi Koikai, popularly known as Faya Mama, has opened up on how her medical condition cost her boyfriends because of painful sex.

Njambi suffers from thoracic endometriosis, a condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus, the endometrium , grows outside the uterus.

She first noticed the condition when she was 13 during her menstrual circle that caused her pain. She ignored it, but it spread to her lungs, causing them to collapse every month during her periods

Njambi has been in Atlanta, United States since February for treatment.

She told BBC recently about her struggles with the disease in efforts to create awareness about the condition.

In the interview, Njambi said it has been difficult to have stable love relationships because of painful sex and partners who do not understand her condition.

Reacting to the interviewer’s question on the experience of losing partners because of painful sex, Njambi said; “Yes, yes because the pain is so much I don’t even want to go through it. And to find somebody who understands that and someone who is willing to live with you through that pain is hard. You know having to see you go through pain every single month is crazy.”

In a social media post a few weeks ago, she had urged her followers to tag, former US first Lady Michelle Obama, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, popular show host Ellen Degeneres, actress Lupita Nyong’o, international media houses CNN and BBC to raise awareness on the condition.