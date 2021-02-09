Njambi: Haters want me to separate with my hubby





Popular actress Njeri Gachomba, commonly known by her stage name Njambi, says she has elected to ignore reports that her hubby is stepping on her.

Speaking to a local online platform Njambi says she realized those who told her about her husband’s reported unfaithful methods were keen to see the couple break up.

“Some people see you happy and make it their job to see you unhappy, that is what happened to us. After getting the information I overreacted before finding out the truth. Now we are good,” she said.

Last December Njambi who gained his fame for her role in Real Househelps of Kawangware series, claimed via social media she’d received lots of ‘evidence’ from well-wishers incriminating her baby daddy.

She further disclosed she was ‘shocked behind words’ after finding out from fans that her hubby was spotted with other women including one who later confessed to having a great time.

The incident happened just months after the mother of two went on social media to shower praise at her man, thanking her for raising a child he did not sire.