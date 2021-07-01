Nigerian singer Fireboy calls off Kenyan concert





Nigerian, star singer Fireboy DML has been forced to cancel his trip to Kenya.

The ‘Vibration’ hitmaker was slated to headline the Afro-Fusion Festival slated for 10th, July 2021, at the Ngong Race Course. But that will now not happen.

Nairobi News has confirmed that Vortex Logistics, the event organizers, have elected to postpone it, thus denying the chance for the singer whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan to perform in the country for the first time.

Further reports indicate the high numbers of attendees expected at the highly publicized event and the revised Covid-19 protocols posed a huge challenge for the organizers to stage a successful event.

Several efforts to reach Vortex Logistics have been futile.

However, there have also been reports the musician was yet to receive a down payment ahead of the event as agreed by both parties.

“I am not sure if the event is still happening, I cannot tell. There is so much going on, so much uncertainty about the event,” the source noted.

Tickets for the hyped concert were retailing at Sh7, 000 for VVIP and Sh5, 000 for VIP with the ordinary ones ranging between Sh2, 000-Sh3, 000 before the new turn of events.

Fireboy rose to fame after dropping his debut album, Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps in 2019.

Among other notable songs that propelled him to international fame, include Tatoo, Scatter, Lifestyle, and Eli