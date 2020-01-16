Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez hits back at Khaligraph with his own disstrack

Upcoming Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has responded to Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones’ disstrack with an equally stinging track as their beef continues.

In his just released composition, Blaqbonez has abandoned his Afro-beat style for a hard-punching lyrical assault on Khaligraph.

The two rappers have been embroiled in a beef for the last one week after Khaligraph was voted the Best Hip Hop Act in Africa during the Sound City MVP Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two had been nominated in that category alongside Nyashinski, Falz, Sarkodie, Kwesta and Remenice with Khaligraph emerging tops.

Blaqbonez didn’t take that loss kindly and he blasted Sound City for getting it all wrong by awarding Khaligraph instead of picking him.

BLAQBONEZ DISSTRACK

Khaligraph felt disrespected by this and in no time released a disstrack titled Best Rapper in Nigeria.

In his disstrack, Khaligraph blasted Blaqbonez for rapping in Afro-beat, and claiming that to be hip hop. He termed the style as a disgrace and a mess to the hip hop fraternity.

Well, Khaligraph’s message clearly reached the receiver as Blaqbonez, in his response, departs from his Afro-beat style and matches Khaligraph’s lyrical eloquence line for line.

But Khaligraph has been quick to brand Blaqbonez disstrack as a weak comeback that took him so long.