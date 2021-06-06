Nigerian pastor TB Joshua passes on





TB Joshua, a popular Nigerian pastor, and televangelist is reported dead.

His official social handles confirmed his death on Sunday. He was 57.

The cause of his death was not explained.

TB, whose full name is Temitope Balogun Joshua, and also known as Prophet Joshua, was the leader and founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a church that runs the Emmanuel television station in Lagos, Nigeria.

The church has branches in Ghana, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Greece.

According to his official Twitter account, Joshua died on Saturday.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for,” read part of a message of his social media platform.

Adding: “The Synagogue, Church of All Nations, and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers, and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family. Here is Prophet Joshua’s last word: Watch and Pray.”

In 2011, Forbes named Joshua as among the richest pastors with an estimated worth of between Sh $10 million (about Sh1 billion) and $15 million (about Sh1.5 billion).

The man of God has a controversial touch though, as he claimed to be in a position to heal all sort of incurable diseases including HIV/AIDA, cancer, and paralysis.