Nigerian actress Funke Akindele in trouble for hosting hubby’s birthday bash

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is the latest celebrity to get in trouble with the authorities for disobeying a coronavirus curfew.

The star of the TV comedy series Jenifa was nabbed by Police in Nigeria on Monday for reportedly hosting guests at a party.

She was charged in court on Tuesday and fined $260 (about Sh26,000) and has since defender her actions.

“Nobody came from their house to party with us,” she said in a video shared on her Twitter feed.

The party was to celebrate the birthday of Akindele’s husband’s birthday and was attended by more than 20 people at their upscale residence in Lekki.

According to Lagos police spokesman Bala Elkana, the couple were arrested for holding a party in defiance of government directive against large gatherings of people.

The actress has since apologised for the incident.

“I am sorry if I have misled you. I appreciate your concerns and I promise to always practice what I preach. I promise to always support the government in creating more awareness to eradicate the pandemic,” she posted on Instagram.

Nigeria had by Monday registered 232 positive coronavirus cases, with five deaths.