Nicki Minaj retires to settle down with convicted sex offender

Nicki Minaj on Thursday shocked her fans after she announced she was retiring from music to have a family. The 36-year-old rapper broke the news on Twitter.

She tweeted: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. In the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

The news comes after Nicki had earlier dropped a massive hint that she’d secretly been married.

CHANGED HER NAME

She has been dating Kenneth Petty and changed her Twitter name to “Mrs. Petty” last month.

Nicki, who has been busy working on her album, said that she’ll be holding off on having a “big wedding” until after the record is finished, but would have a smaller ceremony for now.

“I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married,” she said.

She added, “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

According to multiple reports in the US, Mr Petty is a registered sex offender and was also convicted for manslaughter and attempted rape.

Court records in US, obtained by TMZ, show he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in April 1995. He was 16 at the time, and so was his victim.

Prosecutors said he used a sharp object when he tried to force the girl to have sexual intercourse. Petty served almost four years in NY state prison for the crime.

Years after being released, Petty was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, and served another seven years for shooting a man. He was released in 2013.