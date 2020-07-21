Nicki Minaj announces she is pregnant with her first child

Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and model Nicki Minaj shows off her baby bump. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and model Nicki Minaj on Monday revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The rapper, 37, shared a series of extravagant photos on her Instagram account showing her cradling her baby bump while dressed in a floral bikini, high heels and colourful wigs.

The rapper posted the three images, one featuring the caption “#Preggers” and another reading: “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This will be the rapper’s first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

In September 2019, Minaj shocked her fans after she announced she was retiring from music to raise a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. In the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,”she tweeted.

The following month, she again said that she had secretly married Petty.

Their romance proved controversial when it emerged Petty had been convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and later spent seven years in prison for manslaughter.

Minaj has previously dated rappers Drake and Meek Mill.