Nick Odhiambo welcomes baby boy





Media Personality, Nick Odhiambo has welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The former Radio Maisha presenter made the announcement via his Twitter page,

“Best gift ever….nice to meet you son.! My mini me…..I am Soo overjoyed…,” the father of two tweeted.

Best gift ever….nice to meet you son.! My mini me…..I am Soo overjoyed… pic.twitter.com/tqIDpoJ5rz — nick odhiambo (@iamnickodhiambo) June 25, 2021

His announcement attracted the attention of many people including fellow celebrities and his own fans who camped on the comments section to congratulate him and his wife on the blessing.

It comes two years after he is reported to have lost his unborn child.

Days ago, Odhiambo, who made his name in the radio industry at Classic FM, announced he was leaving Radio Maisha, a station owned by the Standard Group.

He is expected to join the Royal Media-owned Hot 96.

“Today’s my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha

!did I ever think I’d switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. Transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo!” announced Nick Odhiambo.