How Nick Mutuma’s ‘support’ to young entrepreneurs gave female admirers wrong ideas

Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma has been forced to clear the air after a photo of him flexing his biceps excited women online.
Mutuma had shared a photo promoting his friend’s business but all his female followers could see were his flexed out biceps.
The actor had to add a disclaimer that his intention was not to show off his well-toned biceps but to show support to small business owners.
View this post on Instagram
DISCLAIMER: This post wasn’t solely for the purpose of showing off my guns… although…i’m happy to have them 😅 So one of my things this year (don’t wanna call them goals) is supporting my entrepreneurial friends and any young Kenyan/African entrepreneurs whose merch I like/ or is having a positive social impact on their communities. S/o goes out to my name sake @fitwithnick_ he’s an awesome trainer and also makes these super trendy and dope work out vests via @kingswalk_ Hit him up and place your order #Ladiesheissingle #sinyoiarmpit #toldyallimtall
Mutuma recently introduced his daughter Dua and her mum Bridget Shighadi to his online followers, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages.
In December he flaunted his abs writing how 2018 he was working on his fitness.
“Pre December body… this whole month has been a cheat meal 😂 I fell in love with fitness this year, and was able to push my body beyond what I initially thought to be my limit. Excited to keep pushing and see what happens,” he wrote.