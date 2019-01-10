How Nick Mutuma’s ‘support’ to young entrepreneurs gave female admirers wrong ideas





Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma has been forced to clear the air after a photo of him flexing his biceps excited women online.

Mutuma had shared a photo promoting his friend’s business but all his female followers could see were his flexed out biceps.

The actor had to add a disclaimer that his intention was not to show off his well-toned biceps but to show support to small business owners.



Mutuma recently introduced his daughter Dua and her mum Bridget Shighadi to his online followers, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages.

In December he flaunted his abs writing how 2018 he was working on his fitness.

“Pre December body… this whole month has been a cheat meal 😂 I fell in love with fitness this year, and was able to push my body beyond what I initially thought to be my limit. Excited to keep pushing and see what happens,” he wrote.