What's Hot

How Nick Mutuma’s ‘support’ to young entrepreneurs gave female admirers wrong ideas

January 10, 2019 2:00 pm
2 Min Read
Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma has been forced to clear the air after a photo of him flexing his biceps excited women online.

Mutuma had shared a photo promoting his friend’s business but all his female followers could see were his flexed out biceps.

The actor had to add a disclaimer that his intention was not to show off his well-toned biceps but to show support to small business owners.


Mutuma recently introduced his daughter Dua and her mum Bridget Shighadi to his online followers, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages.

In December he flaunted his abs writing how 2018 he was working on his fitness.

“Pre December body… this whole month has been a cheat meal 😂 I fell in love with fitness this year, and was able to push my body beyond what I initially thought to be my limit. Excited to keep pushing and see what happens,” he wrote.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

EVELYNE MUSAMBI



Watch

KenyaBuzz

    Lit360