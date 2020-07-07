Nick Mutuma: I do romantic movies for my female admirers

Babe magnet, actor and film producer Nicholas Munene Mutuma better known as Nick Mutuma, has explained why he makes romantic movies.

The hunk, whose good looks drive many women crazy, says he develops such movies because of the ladies.

ROMANTIC MOVIES

Drawing comparison from American rapper and actor 50 Cent, Mutuma has revealed that he studied his market and realised most of his clients are ladies and as such, he is compelled to create or feature in content that they like and would want to see from him.

“50 Cent has done the take. What works with 50 is that he tells stories that are relatable to his target market. He knows what people want to see. So even for me a very common question I always get is ‘why do I always make romantic comedy’, ‘why do you always make movies that are more female skewed’. You know it’s understanding your market. These are the people who put food on my table,” Mutuma explained in a conversation with radio presenter Shaffie Weru.

IN A RELATIONSHIP

When asked how he keeps at bay ladies who are always thirsting for his attention the 6 foot lady-killer said he prefers staying at home if he ain’t working.

He was however quick to put a disclaimer stating that he is in a relationship with actress Bridget Shighadi.

“Every time I talk about this stuff she is normally upset because she is a very private person. She doesn’t like her stuff out there. I’m in a relationship, I’m a dad and I’m gonna leave it at that,” the actor said.

Mutuma and Bridget have been together for years now and are blessed with a two-year-daughter Dua.