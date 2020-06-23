Nick Mutuma: Coronavirus has brought me closer to my girlfriend

Hunk actor and film producer Nicholas Munene Mutuma better known as Nick Mutuma, has opened up on his relationship with longtime on and off girlfriend, actress and fashion designer Bridget Shighadi.

The two have been together for the last six years experiencing some nasty breakups over the period. However, with the arrival of their daughter Dua, two years ago, their relationship has been healthier and steady.

BREAKUPS

It’s during one of their breakups that Mutuma got a chance to date radio presenter-turned-musician Tanasha Donna, but their relationship didn’t last.

Mutuma, who is also a corporate emcee as well as a radio host, now says the stay at home situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic has brought them much closer because they get to spend most of their time together away from their busy schedules.

“This time has brought us closer. Bridget is doing well. You can live with somebody but because of work friendship becomes systematic. You go to work, come home, have the same conversation. But now you get to explore one another and understand one another, respect one another a lot more. It’s been awesome,” Mutuma said in an interview with K24.

ACTING CAREER

Mutuma, who now focuses more in film production, also went back in time to reveal that he got into acting by accident.

The International Business Administration graduate says he was motivated by Sh3,000 to take up acting much more seriously and he has never looked back.

“I started my career 10 years ago. Someone noticed me on the streets and told me I got what it takes to be an actor and model. He asked me to go for some sort of an audition. He gave me a G4S uniform and a rungu and asked me to wear it,” he recounted.

“I was modelling the G4S uniform for the MD (Managing Director) and Marketing Manager to approve and I remember I made Sh3,000 from that. It was the most exciting feeling being a young guy that I could just take money for being myself walking around. From there we took off,” he narrated.

Mutuma is currently working on a teen’s production series while Shigadi currently stars on TV drama series Maria.