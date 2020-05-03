News anchor Nick Mudimba quits Switch TV

Switch TV news anchor Nick Mudimba on Thursday announced his exit from the media house.

The soft-spoken former KTN anchor announced his departure on his social media.

“Thank you, @switchtvkenya team! Years of great shows and amazing growth! Last show. On to the next assignment #ThankfulThursday #TippingpointKE,” Mudimba posted on Twitter.

Mudimba, however, did not make known his next move, but a source who spoke to Nairobi News said the journalist might be joining BBC.

“It’s an international media here in the country, and he should be reporting to work on Monday,” said the source who sought anonymity.

Mudimba is among the journalists with a low-key personal life, although he is known to have dated Diana Marua years back.

Mudimba joined Switch TV in 2018 as a news anchor. During his time at the station he hosted shows like Switch Focus, Switch 168 and sports shows.

The award-winning journalist has previously worked for KTN, Supersport and Africa Bamba Sport.

Apart from being a journalist, Mudimba is also a private pilot license holder.