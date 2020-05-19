Naomi Campbell creates a buzz with her choice of outfit aboard private jet

Since Covid-19 was reported as a global pandemic, it has changed how we go about our normal activities, and mores so it appears that people have now started adapting new ways in which they can be able to enjoy life small pleasures while taking precaution.

One individual already taking up the challenge is British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The supermodel shared a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a full hazmat suit with goggles and face mask on board a private jet.

“On the move,” she captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram On the move… A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on May 16, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

The fashion icon known for making fashion statements has created a buzz with her choice of outfit.

“Where did you get the Hazmat suit? I need one too,” wrote celebritypetshotel.

“Stay safe Queeen xx big love xx,” said out_the_closet.

“Stay safe and healthy ❤,” commented alessandra.squitieri.

“FLY AIR NAOMI,” stated lynn_ban.

“Oh I’m just not ready for this yet,” said sammcknight1.

“Where did you get that whole protective gear? Thom and I need to get one?” asked garrennewyork.