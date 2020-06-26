Nana Owiti: I made the first move on King Kaka

Who said women cannot make the first move on a man they admire?

Well, the legion seems to be growing day by day with rapper King Kaka’s wife Nana Owiti being the latest celebrity to confess that she made the first move on her husband.

“I made the first move on King Kaka, of course, he is the one who did the chasing, we met at a movie shop and I was like, hey sasa, unakaa poa. See where it landed me, I did not die. It’s all about shooting your shot. Ladies can do this as well” she revealed on Chat Spot.

The mother of two also recently revealed that she and her hubby do not follow each other on Instagram and Facebook.

She noted that it’s a decision they made as a couple after they unfriended each other on Facebook to avoid situations that would put their relationship on trial and scrutiny from the public.

Celebrated actress Brenda Wairimu also recently revealed that she has made the first move on all men she has dated including baby daddy rapper Juliani.

Former TV presenter Betty Kyalo, a few years ago, also confessed that she made the first move on her ex-husband Dennis Okari and they ended up marrying.

Recently, a Kenyan woman by username Chela.Gat on Instagram, went viral after she shared a video where she is seen very nervous as she gives a phone call to a guy Tonnie Murithi asking him out on a date.

The video also trended on Twitter under the hashtag #Shootyourshot.