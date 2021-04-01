Nameless, Wahu to release first ever joint love album





Celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu have announced they will be co-producing an album to signify their two-decade respective music careers.

Earlier this week, the couple dropped their first-ever collabo Te-Amo.

The two-and-a-half-minute flirty, fun, and love song written by up-and-coming artist Brandon Israel and produced by acclaimed producer Cedo marks the beginning of their joint efforts.

It’s the first single from their soon-to-be-released Mz album short for Mathengez, a project the couple says will weave the colorful story of love and relationships.

It will also include the ups and downs, success and failures, happy and sad moments.

The couple will also share their relationship journey through this 12 track album as they tell the story behind the music.

According to this duo, the Mz Album Project carries a variety of sounds and topics and the team will strive to release a single every month or so, as they build up to release the full album later this year.

Hopefully, circumstances allowing, The Mathengez plan to physically tour the country and East African region to promote the Album Mz Project.

In 2017, months after Wahu ditched secular music for gospel, she stated that she wasn’t thinking of any collaborations and would focus more on her new course of churning out gospel songs.